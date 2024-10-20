ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $1,100.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $914.15.

Shares of NOW opened at $921.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $527.24 and a 52-week high of $949.59. The company has a market cap of $188.96 billion, a PE ratio of 98.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $874.61 and a 200 day moving average of $791.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,267 shares of company stock worth $5,935,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

