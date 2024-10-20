Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $4.40. Shanghai Electric Group shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 282 shares trading hands.

Shanghai Electric Group Trading Down 12.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.97.

About Shanghai Electric Group

Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.

