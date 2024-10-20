Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAPE. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 216,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,066,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

See Also

