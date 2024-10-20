SmartFinancial (SMBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect SmartFinancial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SMBK opened at $31.09 on Friday. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $530.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.69.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on SMBK. Hovde Group upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of SmartFinancial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartFinancial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMBK

SmartFinancial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.