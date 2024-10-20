SMC Entertainment (SMCE) vs. Its Rivals Critical Analysis

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) is one of 133 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SMC Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SMC Entertainment alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SMC Entertainment and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A -$1.56 million -0.15 SMC Entertainment Competitors $1.32 billion $11.09 million -7.99

Profitability

SMC Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment. SMC Entertainment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares SMC Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A -8.75% -235.79% SMC Entertainment Competitors -144.54% -2,028.93% -8.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.2% of SMC Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SMC Entertainment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC Entertainment Competitors 758 3909 5352 109 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 14.03%. Given SMC Entertainment’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SMC Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

SMC Entertainment rivals beat SMC Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.