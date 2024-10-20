Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.40.

Snap-on Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNA opened at $326.09 on Thursday. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $330.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $1,807,095.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,302.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,486 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap-on

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 159,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 34.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

