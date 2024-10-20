Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SOHO

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 0.8 %

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.25 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.