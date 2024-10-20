Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
