Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

SCCO stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $68.93 and a 52 week high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.08.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 26.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

