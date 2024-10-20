SPACE ID (ID) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $281.24 Million

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $281.24 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,995,334,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 747,697,959 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,995,334,959.5383956 with 747,697,958.5383956 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.38205931 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 206 active market(s) with $10,981,520.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

