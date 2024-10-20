SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,330,495 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 863,139 shares.The stock last traded at $23.52 and had previously closed at $23.54.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 324.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 649,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after purchasing an additional 496,381 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $502,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

