SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,704,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,612 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.1% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $90,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 92,056 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 762,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,321,000 after buying an additional 78,717 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.