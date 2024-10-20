SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF makes up about 0.8% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,350,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,932,000 after acquiring an additional 258,667 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,343,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,806 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $18,270,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 599,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 230,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 456,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.63. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

