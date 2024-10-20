SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Boosted by Seamount Financial Group Inc.

Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $143.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $144.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.99.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

