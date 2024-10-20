SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 6.2% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,373,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 42,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $583.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $560.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $585.50. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

