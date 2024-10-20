Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Buys Shares of 1,949 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 350.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $75.71 and a twelve month high of $116.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.85.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

