Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Trading Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 324,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 494,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

SBEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Monday, August 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $14.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -1.31.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splash Beverage Group, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Splash Beverage Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

