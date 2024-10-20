SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSPPF. UBS Group upgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

