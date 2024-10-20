SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSPPF. UBS Group upgraded SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded SSP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.
View Our Latest Research Report on SSP Group
SSP Group Stock Performance
SSP Group Company Profile
SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SSP Group
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.