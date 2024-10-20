ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,897,000 after buying an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $267.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $183.29 and a 1-year high of $267.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.98 and a 200-day moving average of $243.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

