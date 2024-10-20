ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $1.34 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.29.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

