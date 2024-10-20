ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $437,000 Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,902,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,640,000 after buying an additional 429,329 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,794,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 595,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 83,729 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 382.6% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,076,000 after purchasing an additional 356,202 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,777,000 after purchasing an additional 105,821 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.62.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

