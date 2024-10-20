ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $270,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,532,000.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82.

