ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $217.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $175.87 and a twelve month high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

