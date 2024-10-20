State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $102.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.39.

Get State Street alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STT

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.48. State Street has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of State Street

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in State Street by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of State Street by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.