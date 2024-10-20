Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Invests $466,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $193.28. 1,576,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,664. The company has a market cap of $87.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.98 and a 200-day moving average of $177.07. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.