Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,097 shares during the period. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF comprises about 2.8% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URNM. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $132,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.89. 698,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $60.17.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

