Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 11 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 33.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total transaction of $922,560.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $24.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,182.07. 113,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,133.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,007.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $46.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Redburn Atlantic raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,202.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

