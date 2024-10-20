Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 181 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PTNQ traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $74.18.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

