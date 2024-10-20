Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Raised to $0.60 at Susquehanna

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $0.50 to $0.60 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

STEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.35.

Shares of STEM stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. Stem has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $92.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 63.98% and a negative net margin of 213.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stem will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stem by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,618,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 109,810 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,578,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,875 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 856,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 551,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stem by 5,770.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 777,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 764,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

