Stephens Begins Coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

Stephens began coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $16.90 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 401,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 275.3% in the 1st quarter. Deepwater Asset Management LLC now owns 412,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 302,878 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth approximately $926,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

