Stephens Consulting LLC Acquires 4,850 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF makes up about 0.8% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 50,577 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 93,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,496,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $105.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

