Stephens Consulting LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,966,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VIG stock opened at $201.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $201.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.