Stephens Consulting LLC Takes $231,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.97 and a 52 week high of $50.75.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
