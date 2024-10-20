Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Purchased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI owned about 0.06% of Stericycle worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4,172.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle stock opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -276.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

