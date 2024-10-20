Steven C. Gilman Sells 5,833 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $241,252.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vericel Trading Up 2.4 %

Vericel stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,166.00 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. Vericel’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vericel by 319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vericel by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 178.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vericel in the first quarter worth about $147,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

