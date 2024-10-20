Stifel Nicolaus Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $37.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.7% in the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

