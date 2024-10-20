Stifel Nicolaus Increases ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $167.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.25.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $149.28 on Wednesday. ITT has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ITT by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 5.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

