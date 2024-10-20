StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.12% of Globus Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

