StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hess from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $171.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Hess Stock Down 0.0 %

Hess stock opened at $139.42 on Thursday. Hess has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hess will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Hess by 100.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,367,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

