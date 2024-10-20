StockNews.com Downgrades Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVRO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nevro from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Nevro stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $200.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Nevro has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $104.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.89% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1,788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Nevro by 345.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Nevro by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Nevro by 84.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

