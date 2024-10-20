StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Grupo Simec Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:SIM opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. Grupo Simec has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.29.
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $487.42 million for the quarter.
About Grupo Simec
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
