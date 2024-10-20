Stratos Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,190 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

NYSE:XOM opened at $120.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

