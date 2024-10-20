Stratos Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $140.15. The firm has a market cap of $124.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

View Our Latest Report on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.