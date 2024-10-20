Stratos Investment Management LLC Buys 1,679 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 61,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 42.4% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 295,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 87,923 shares during the period. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 228,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA opened at $49.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $49.09.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.