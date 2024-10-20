Stratos Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AMMO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POWW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of AMMO by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMMO during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AMMO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on AMMO from $1.60 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

AMMO Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:POWW opened at $1.28 on Friday. AMMO, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $152.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). AMMO had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $30.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMMO

(Free Report)

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.