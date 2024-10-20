Stratos Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,127 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $480.44.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $523.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $524.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.23.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.