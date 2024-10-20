Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $233,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,042 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.72. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $66.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

