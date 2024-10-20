Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Stratos Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL opened at $261.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $262.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.