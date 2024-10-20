Stratos Investment Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IFRA opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

