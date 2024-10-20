Stratos Investment Management LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,503,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,319,917,000 after purchasing an additional 238,815 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,888,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,606,000 after acquiring an additional 238,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,504,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Equinix by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,333,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 13.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 943,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,332,000 after purchasing an additional 112,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $895.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $855.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $797.57. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.80 and a 12-month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Meredith Williamson sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.19, for a total value of $474,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $914.36.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

