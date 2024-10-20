Stratos Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stratos Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $155.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.97. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

